Lady Gaga and Madonna Finally Made Peace After a Decade of Drama

First comes a breakup, then comes a makeup.

While most people are still buzzing over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's insane-in-the-membrane chemistry during their performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night, another major moment went down for Mother Monster on Sunday night.

No, we're not talking about winning her first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Song for the hit from A Star Is Born; we are talking about the end of her almost decade-long feud with Madonna, her fellow Queen of Pop. Quick, run to your window and see if there are pigs flying outside!