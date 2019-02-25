John Mayer Hosted His Own Vanity Fair Oscars Party—and It Gave Us Serious FOMO

John Mayer had one of the hottest Oscars parties of the night—and he didn't even have to leave his house.

Instead of attending the star-studded Vanity Fair after-party, the 41-year-old singer hosted his own version of the swanky soiree from his home.

During an Instagram Live video, the "Gravity" crooner explained he wasn't sure if he got an invite to the real party. He also admitted he struggled with wanting to go to the party but also stay home.

"I thought maybe I could kill two birds with one party," Mayer explained.

The seven-time Grammy winner went all out for the event, too. Not only did he built a replica of the magazine's step-and-repeat, but he also had celebrity guests, including Diplo, Halsey, Dave Chapelle, Bob Saget and Jeff Ross. Mayer and his guests dressed to the nines for the soiree, too. Mayer, for instance, wore a dapper black suit and the "Without Me" star wore a Vivienne Westwood dress.

"And of course, the fake vanity fair red carpet with my fake date @johnmayer continuously pushing forward in the hopes that, one day, the internet might take a joke....," Halsey wrote on Instagram.