Offset Apologizes to Cardi B for Heartbreak on Father of 4: Breaking Down His Lyrics

For his debut solo album, Offset had family on his mind.

Aptly titled Father of 4, the Migos rapper set a personal tone for the first record he's put out on his own, including cover art featuring his four children and a track with his on-and-off wife, Cardi B.

However, it's another song, "Don't Lose Me," that has our attention. The track starts off with audio from the candid apology he issued publicly back in December 2018 after Cardi confirmed they were no longer together. In the Instagram video, in which he begged to win her back, the rapper implied that he had been unfaithful.

"And I apologize, you know what I'm sayin'? Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God's promise, and being a, a, selfish and messed up husband, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm tryn- I'm tryna be a better person. I wanna get this off..." he says at the top of the song.

He goes on to rap about trying to reconcile. "I'm sorry, let me come on home (Come home)/She said "Put down the styrofoam."