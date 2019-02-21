Kelly Rowland, Regina King and More Stars Sizzle at the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Kelly Rowland, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, 2019

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Just days before the 2019 Oscars air on Sunday, Feb. 24, celebrities flocked to the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

From Kelly Rowland to Regina King to Octavia Spencer, the star-studded event was full of Hollywood talent.

At today's luncheon, Essence is honoring Amandla Stenberg, Jenifer Lewis, Kiki Layne and Regina Hall.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Eva Marcille was so moved by Stenberg's speech, she was the first to stand up for her ovation.

Another notable moment? Layne's Breakout Star acceptance speech, where spoke about how she feels like she isn't alone "in all of this."

"It is the very beginning for me and being here in this room and receiving this award, it's showing me that I'm not by myself in all of this," the If Beale Street Could Talk actress said in her acceptance speech.

"People ask me all the time ‘How has all of this been? Your life is changing?' I mean, it's really exciting and I'm so very thankful but it's also extremely terrifying."

2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

The insider shares King, who presented the award to Kiki, was very touched by the star's speech.

"I'm crying like I'm actually your momma," King said.

Regina King, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

The insider also shares that Lewis low-key mentioned Jussie Smollett during her acceptance speech. While she didn't explicitly say his name, she did sing a song about her "comment" on his situation.

Aside from the awards segment, the red carpet displayed fearless fashion as everyone dazzled in bright and bold ensembles.

All shades of blue took over the luncheon. Jenifer Lewis, Angela BassettTati Gabrielle and Chloe Bailey (of the singing duo Chloe x Halle) attended the event in various blue-toned outfits.

Along with the ocean hue, neon colors, hot pink and pantsuits were also trendy on the red carpet.

To see all of the swoon-worthy ensembles at the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon, take a look at our gallery.

Kelly Rowland, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, 2019

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Kelly Rowland

Outfit change! The 38-year-old songstress stuns in a white pantsuit that features colorful pom poms.

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Cynthia Erivo

The British actress brightens up the red carpet in her orange lace ensemble. 

Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The 42-year-old actress sizzles in this simple, yet striking mini-dress. She pairs her outfit with rainbow-colored heels and a statement necklace.

Iyanla Vanzant, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Iyanla Vanzant

The author and inspirational speaker looks white-hot on the red carpet with her peplum top and pencil skirt ensemble.

Sherri Shepherd, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Sherri Shepherd

The TV personality and comedian brings a pop of color to the star-studded event with her neon green skirt and "Sexy" tee.

Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Chloe x Halle, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Chloe x Halle

The sensational singing duo are practically twinning on the red carpet.

Kelly Rowland, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Kelly Rowland

Pretty in pink! The Destiny's Child songstress makes a stylish splash in this satin mini-dress.

Tina Knowles Lawson, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Tina Knowles Lawson

Hey, Ms. Tina! The celeb brings the glam in an elegant ensemble.

Regina Hall, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Regina Hall

The actress looks like the belle of the ball in this light pink gown.

Eva Marcille, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Eva Marcille

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's feathered ensemble is seriously head-turning.

Angela Bassett, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Angela Bassett

The Black Panther star opts for a modern royal blue look.

Amandla Stenberg, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate U Give actress mixes florals into an elegant pantsuit. 

Billy Porter, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Billy Porter

Strike a Pose!

Regina King, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star's striped jumpsuit brings a pop of color to the red carpet. 

Spike Lee, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

The director and his wife step out together.

Jenifer Lewis, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Jenifer Lewis

The Black-ish star showcases her unique style in a mint coat.

Marsai Martin, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Marsai Martin

The Black-ish star proves spring has sprung in black and yellow.

Kiki Layne, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Kiki Layne

The actress attends the star-studded event in an intricately embroidered two-piece.

Tati Gabrielle, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Tati Gabrielle

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star makes a strong case for monochromatic blues. 

Octavia Spencer, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Octavia Spencer

The Oscar winner looks chic in a midi-dress and matching leather jacket.

Laura Harrier, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Laura Harrier

The actress is a ray of sunshine on the red carpet.

Robin Givens, 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Robin Givens

The actress turns up the heat in a red jumpsuit. 

After seeing all of these lewks, it's safe to say the event was full of glitz, glamour and more.

