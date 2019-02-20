Salma Hayek Turns Fashion Week Into a Family Affair as Her Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance

WWD/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek is taking over Fashion Week, one runway at a time.
The 52-year-old actress isn't hitting the coveted shows alone, instead, she's turning it into a family affair.
Hayek attended the highly-anticipated Gucci Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion show with her husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina. Fans know this is really rare, considering the actress' 11-year-old daughter hardly makes public appearances.
Nonetheless, the family trio posed for photos wearing bright and bold ensembles.
The Beatriz at Dinner star turned heads and stopped traffic with her lavender kimono-style dress, which was adorned with floral embroidery, two dazzling bird appliques and lavish red fluffy cuffs.
She accessorized with holographic gold platforms, chunky jewelry pieces, a cherry-red handbag and large sunglasses.
As for the star's daughter? Valentina rocked a colorful oversized Gucci sweater. Her top was a gorgeous shade of baby pink, and it featured the fashion brand's famous logo in red.
Hayek's daughter kept the rest of her outfit simple, pairing her sweater with jeans and black biker boots.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci
The 52-year-old actress was most definitely feeling herself, because she shared an Instagram clip modeling her clothes. She was serving us lewks, honey!
Other notable celebrities flocked to the Gucci fashion show, including St. Vincent, Andrew Garfield, Saoirse Ronan and Jared Leto, who recently starred in the brand's Gucci Guilty fragrance campaign.
At one point during the event, both Hayek and Ronan posed for photos.
In true Gucci fashion (pun intended), the runway show featured audacious designs that ranged from risky to the extreme. Models strutted their stuff on the catwalk wearing avant garde masks, ones that would put Daft Punk's to shame.
Daring prints, shiny garments and bold colors also dominated the runway.
It will be fun to see what Salma rocks to the next shows, because Fashion Week isn't over.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.