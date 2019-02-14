The Symbolic Meaning Behind Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Tattoo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga, Tattoo, Instagram

Instagram / Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born success will follow her always.

The 32-year-old singer and actress got a tattoo of a rose inked on her back, with the words "La Vie en Rose," a reference to French singer Édith Piaf's signature song, which Gaga's character Ally sings in Bradley Cooper's movie remake just before she meets his character, Jackson Maine. Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with A Star Is Born, cast Gaga in the leading female role after watching her perform "La Vie en Rose" at the opening of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Sean Parker's house in 2016. 

The meaning of the words, loosely translated, is "life in pink," i.e., to view life through rose-colored glasses.

"Happy Valentine's Day," Gaga wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of her new back ink. "A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose."

Photos

Lady Gaga's Most Daring Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Cooper and Gaga are both nominated for Oscars for their acting performances in A Star Is Born. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture and a few other awards, including Best Original Song for the actors' duet "Shallow." The 2019 Oscars will take place on February 24.

Last weekend, Gaga and Cooper won two awards for "Shallow" at the 2019 Grammys. He was unable to attend the show but she did and also performed the track onstage.

Photos

Then and Now: See the Oscars Nominees' First Red Carpets

The Star Is Born tribute tattoo isn't the only ink Gaga got recently. She and her manager, Bobby Campbell, also got matching tattoos. Gaga posted a photo of G-A-G-A notes on a musical staff, seen on her arm.

"G A G A...and when you get a tattoo and you're me you always have to get two," she wrote. "Also by @winterstone and also a matching tattoo w my bestie and manager @wanaynay and major malfunction were missing staff line...too many tequilas!!!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Tattoos , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
House Hunters

Is HGTV Making a Big Change to House Hunters?

Celebrity Big Brother, Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Becoming a Meme On the Way to Celebrity Big Brother Win

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Get Candid About Their Love Lives

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

You Have to See the Justin Bieber Photo on Hailey Baldwin's Phone

Gabrielle Union, Brandy

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Henry Levy Delivers Valentine's Day Message to His "Beautiful Soul"

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

How Alexis Ohanian Puts Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia First

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.