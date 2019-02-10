Offset Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Cardi B Giving Birth to Baby Kulture

Offset is giving fans an inside look at the day his daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born.

While the 2019 Grammy Awards were taking place, the Migos made the announcement that they will be coming out with an emotional new documentary and album by sharing a revealing video.

In the video, clips of the stars in the studio, with their families and onstage were shown, before concluding on a shocking note. The Instagram clip suddenly showed Offset tensely standing in an operating room as his wife, Cardi B, went through labor on July 10, 2018.

As a group of people stood waiting for the arrival of Kulture, Cardi made one final push with an excruciating-sounding scream. Then the camera showed a look of what seems to be fear cross Offset's face before cutting to a title card with the date February 22, 2019.