Offset Can't Stop Himself From Drooling Over Cardi B's 2019 Grammys Performance

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 6:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Offset, 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Cardi Bis showing everyone what it takes to be a five-time nominee at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The rapper took to the stage for a hot, heated and heart-pounding performance of her hit song "Money," which earned a huge round of applause from the action packed crowd. One person that was particularly impressed was none other than her hubby Offset, whose reaction is definitely one for the books.

As Cardi B gyrated and rapped across the stage in a skintight leopard-print onesie, the camera panned to the crowd to reveal her husband in a state of admiration. His mouth dropped open, before the star stuck his tongue out in what one could imagine was desire. 

And who could blame the rapper when his wife wore a scantily clad ensemble and danced on top of a piano?

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

This isn't the first time Cardi brought the Grammys audience to a standstill with her appearance. Her red carpet appearance in a vintage Mugler gown was one of the biggest moments of the night. The inspiration clearly carried on since the shell shape of her red carpet gown was repeated in her onstage outfit.

 

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The star is up for five awards:Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. She was also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Group Performance, but unfortunately, the win went to other talented musicians.

To see the full list of tonight's winners from tonight, check out the list here!

Watch E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Grammy Awards, music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Cardi B , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

XXXtentacion

Twitter Is Upset the 2019 Grammys Left Out XxxTentacion During the In Memoriam Tribute

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Uh Oh! The Internet Seems Pretty Unhappy After the 2019 Grammys Cut-Off Both Drake & Dua Lipa

Cardi B, Mac Miller, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller After 2019 Grammy Win and Ariana Grande Sends Love

Michelle Obama, Drake, Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2019

The 7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Grammys

6 Couples Who Showed PDA on the Grammys Carpet

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.