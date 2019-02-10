The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Cardi B is without a doubt this year's style icon.

As she emerged on the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet, peoples' jaws dropped at the sight of her in a 1995 designer dress by Mugler. A pink shell-like design embraced the star's petite waist, with a black train elegantly sweeping into a mermaid gown. Atop her head was a pearl crown that matched a pearl belt and choker necklace.

She truly rocked the red carpet with the look as she posed with husband Offset and showed some major PDA, which may have been more shocking than the dress itself.

While the vintage gown was well-appreciated by the fashion community, other people were a bit baffled by the inspiration behind the red carpet look. Some people on Twitter pointed out that it looked like an oyster, while others thought it was an ode to the Little Mermaid's arch-nemesis Ursula.