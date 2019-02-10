The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Cardi B is without a doubt this year's style icon.
As she emerged on the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet, peoples' jaws dropped at the sight of her in a 1995 designer dress by Mugler. A pink shell-like design embraced the star's petite waist, with a black train elegantly sweeping into a mermaid gown. Atop her head was a pearl crown that matched a pearl belt and choker necklace.
She truly rocked the red carpet with the look as she posed with husband Offset and showed some major PDA, which may have been more shocking than the dress itself.
While the vintage gown was well-appreciated by the fashion community, other people were a bit baffled by the inspiration behind the red carpet look. Some people on Twitter pointed out that it looked like an oyster, while others thought it was an ode to the Little Mermaid's arch-nemesis Ursula.
Others made comparisons to a friend of someone who lives in a pineapple under the sea. This person is also known as Pearl, who was Mr. Krabs' daughters in Spongebob Squarepants.
Then there was the one person who showed people what the actual inspiration behind the dress is.
Because some people really thought that the vintage Mugler gown looked like a common household staple.
As for Cardi's headdress, some people clearly have a bad case of the sweet tooth, because upon seeing the pearl crown their mind immediately went to this candy.
And no she wasn't inspired by the sea witch.
Regardless of peoples' first impressions, everyone can agree on one thing: Cardi B literally won the Grammys red carpet this year.
While that award is not actually really, there are five other honors that the "I Like It" singer can bring home with her. She is in the running for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. She was also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Group Performance, but unfortunately, the win went to other talented musicians.
