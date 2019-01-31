Roger Mathews Fires Back at ''Liar'' Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Abuse Allegations

Roger Mathews is defending himself against Jenni "JWoww" Farley's explosive allegations.

One day after the Jersey Shore star released a lengthy statement accusing her ex-husband of physical abuse and putting their two young children in harm's way, Mathews has released his own video and copies of legal documents his attorneys have allegedly sent to the judge overseeing their divorce case.

"I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it," Mathews told the camera.

He continued, "I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip. We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We've proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again."

Roger also stated his belief that Jenni is "playing the victim," adding, "We have the preponderance of evidence, the truth, the witnesses and the testimony."