Jennifer Hudson Set to Perform at 2019 Oscars 12 Years After Dreamgirls Win

Prepare yourselves for one unforgettable performance!

As excitement continues for the 2019 Oscars, The Academy announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Jennifer Hudson will be singing on stage inside the Dolby Theatre.

"Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars!," The Academy shared on social media. "2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day."

As moviegoers may know, the track is featured in the documentary titled RBG. It's also nominated for Best Original Song alongside songs featured in A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Mary Poppins Returns and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The announcement immediately got us thinking of Jennifer's past appearances at the Academy Awards.