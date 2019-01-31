Donald Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Attack "Horrible"

Donald Trump has spoken out about the attack that led to Empire star Jussie Smollett's hospitalization this week.

After arriving in Chicago from New York early Tuesday morning, Smollett was walking when he was attacked by two unknown offenders who approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

During the attack, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck. The offenders later fled the scene and Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital.