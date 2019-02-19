Smollett's lawyers stated in reply to CBS 2's latest report: "We are not going to respond to every new, anonymous accusation or rumor. Jussie Smollett's lawyers are in contact with the Chicago Police Department. Jussie will continue to cooperate with the investigation in an appropriate and respectful manner that does not include talking to media at this time."

Time will tell—sooner rather than later—where the story goes next, but Smollett's celebrity support network is already wearing thin online.

"I'm not gonna say yet until he say it out his mouth that it was fake and this s--t was staged—I don't want to completely blame him," Cardi B mused on Instagram Live this weekend. "But, if he's not, then bro you f--ked up for real, like why would you do that? You ain't had to do that."

Alyssa Milano tweeted Sunday, "If that man staged his own attack he is wrong in so many ways. No one could be that hurtful? To stage this? Right? To f--k with all of us by playing into our weaknesses & make it even harder for victims to come forward?! No one could choose to be that hurtful? Right?! RIGHT?"

It would seemingly take some real moral bankruptcy to stage an attack and lead people to believe you were the victim of a hate crime, especially when it was reported last year that instances of hate crimes were on the rise in the United States' 10 largest cities (Chicago obviously being one of them) and had gone up 17 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to the FBI. And as Milano and many others have pointed out—and as women certainly know all too well—pretending to be a victim only makes it worse for real victims.

There just isn't any rhyme or reason as to why Smollett would do such a thing, taking the causes he holds dear into account and considering the long road he traveled to get where he is today.