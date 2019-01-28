Big Wins, Beloved Couples and a Wakanda Salute: See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 SAG Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019

Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Another award show, another night of sweet celebrity moments. 

Outside of watching them on the big and small screen, stars really get to shine during award season and the 2019 SAG Awardswere no exception. From donning designer duds to accepting precious honors, it is always a celebratory night when it comes time for this ceremony. With Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the helm during this year's show inside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the laughs were just as nonstop as the honors. 

And, while actors and actresses like Glenn Close and Rami MalekSandra Oh and Darren Criss took the stage to accept coveted awards this year, there was just as many special moments take place off-stage. 

From capturing celebrity pals, finding unexpected doppelgängers and snapping sweet PDA, the cameras didn't miss a thing every step of Hollywood's big night. 

See all of the standout candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2019 SAG Awards, Show, Candids

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

The A Quiet Place actor was a proud husband as his famous wife was called for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

This par was the epitome of #couplegoals on the SAG Awards red carpet. 

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther co-stars were the most stylish of pals at the annual award show. 

Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Glenn Close & Melissa McCarthy

The two Female Actor in a Leading Role contenders smiled for the cameras together. 

Harry Shum Jr, Shelby Rabara, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara

The awards served as a fancy date night for this expectant star couple. 

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia

This is Rebecca and Jack Pearson with their matching SAG Award statues. 

Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

Rachel Brosnahan & Marin Hinkle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel mother and daughter shared a sweet moment in front of the cameras. 

Yara Shahidi, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress gave cameras a wink out on the red carpet. 

Darren Criss, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Darren Criss

The Assassination of Gianni Versace star mimicked his prized statue. 

Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga & Ricky Martin

We're not quite sure what's going on here, but they both look supremely chic in the process. 

Mandy Moore, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Mandy Moore

Could the This Is Us star look any more elegant? 

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding & Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians stars looked even more fashionable than their fabulous characters. 

Timothee Chalamet, Christian Bale, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

Timothée Chalamet & Christian Bale

While this is a great photobomb on its own, can we talk about how similar these two actors look? 

Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o & Danai Gurira

The Black Panther stars struck a Wakanda Forever pose with their well-deserved new hardware.

Elisabeth Moss, Sandra Oh, O.T. Fagbenle, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

O.T. Fagbenle, Elisabeth Moss & Sandra Oh

The Handmaid's Tale stars posed for a happy selfie with the SAG Award winner. 

