Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Dinner Date With His Son Jack

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 1:33 PM

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

X17online.com

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt might be preparing for their wedding, but that's not going to get in the way of date night.

She was seen enjoying a casual night out with her fiancé and his 6-year-old son, Jack Pratt. The three sat down for dinner at A Votre Santé, one of Katherine's "favorite neighborhood spots" in Brentwood, as one eyewitness puts it. Noting that she was "very motherly" towards the actor's son.

Katherine was also seen laughing and playing with Jack during their lovely family dinner date.

"Both Chris and Katherine were chatting with Jack. Katherine is very warm and friendly to him," the eyewitness tell E! News. "She had a big smile on her face and was asking him questions. They never leave him out of the conversation or forget that he is there. It's very sweet."

"Katherine has always loved kids and Jack is very special to her," a source tells E! News, further reiterating that "she truly enjoys being with him and watching him grow."

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

It's safe to say that the 29-year-old author is ready to become a stepmom to Pratt's 6-year-old son. "Jack is a major part of her relationship with Chris and will be going forward," the same source explains to E! News. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Instagram

"She wants to be a great stepmom and do everything she can to provide him with a nurturing and loving home."

In fact, the bride-to-be added some fun additions to her old house because she wanted Jack to feel welcomed there. The source reveals that "she had a trampoline set up for him...even though he was only there part time."

"She always wanted him to feel welcome and like it was his house, too. She made it a big priority to have all sorts of things for him to do." Adding, "They are very comfortable together and a big part of each other's lives."

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that the two lovebirds are already starting to plan their wedding. The pair are "looking at summer wedding dates," the source revealed. 

So Katherine will most certainly step into her stepmom duties sooner than later.

