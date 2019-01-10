Jamie Lynn Spears Says Zoey 101 Didn't End Because of Her Teen Pregnancy

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Lynn Spears, Zoey 101

Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn Spears is addressing rumors that Zoey 101 ended because of her first pregnancy.

The Nickelodeon alum took to Instagram this week to mark the 14th anniversary of the Zoey 101 premiere, sharing a video of the TV show's opening credits with her fans. "Are you ready? 14 years later...still a jam," Spears captioned the post, adding the hashtags #itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy and #contractwasfinished.

Spears, who became pregnant with her daughter Maddie at the age of 16, also responded to fans in the comments of the post.

"Oh wow you didn't quit because you were pregnant, you waited this long tell us," one social media user wrote.

"Nope," Spears replied. "I went home to finish high school and was going to pursue movies."

Read

Jamie Lynn Spears Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Girl!

Another fan asked Spears, "Would contract have been extended if not for pregnancy?"

Spears simply replied, "No."

Spears also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of pictures with the Zoey 101 cast.

"Seriously tho, so thankful for this show, and everyone who loved and supported it," Spears wrote alongside one cast photo. "I grew up on this show, so it was pretty much my childhood also. Love y'all."

"Honestly, since soooo many people keep asking us I'm just curious, how many of you would watch a reunion/reboot of Zoey?" Spears asked, posting a poll.

In response, 96 percent of people have voted yes, please!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jamie Lynn Spears , TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Other Two

Meet The Other Two: What Happens When Your Brother Becomes Super Famous And You're...Not

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Cancellation Appears to Have Only Made It Better

Fam, Nina Dobrev

Goodbye Vampires, Hello Laughs: Nina Dobrev on Her New Sitcom Life With CBS's Fam

Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

The CW's Spring Premiere Dates Are Here: When Do The 100, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin Return?

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry's Latest Clapback at Jenelle Evans Isn't What Teen Mom Fans Expected

Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

You, Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Is Putting Thirsty You Viewers on Blast

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.