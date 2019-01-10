How Men in Black: International Differs From the Original Movies

This summer, the galaxy's defenders will return to the big screen in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black: International. This time, however, the story will center on Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and not Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent J (Will Smith).

"We went into the project knowing the deep affection we and the fans have for Will and Tommy," director F. Gary Gray says. "We're not replacing them, simply adding to their team."

Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Hemsworth and Thompson preview the upcoming movie in the Jan. 18 issue of Entertainment Weekly (on newsstands Friday). "I didn't think we'd be back together so soon. I thought we'd probably both be in capes. So, I was like, 'We're in suits?" Thompson says. "But it's such a joy to work with him. And It's nice to know that people like seeing us together."