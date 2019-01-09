Jeff Bezos' Alleged Secret Relationship Revealed Hours After Announcing Divorce

Jeff Bezos reportedly has a new love interest in his life.

According to multiple reports, the Amazon CEO has been secretly seeing former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez. The news of their alleged relationship comes just hours after Bezos announced that he and his wife MacKenzie Bezos were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the Washington Post owner said in a statement.

It continued, "We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for everyone one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursing ventures and adventures."

Page Six reports Bezos and Sanchez became acquainted through her husband, Patrick Whitesell. He's the co-CEO of the major Hollywood agency WME.