Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Are "Rebuilding" 8 Months After Split

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Eight months after announcing their split, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife, fellow musician Aja Volkman, have survived the thunder and are "rebuilding."
The couple, who wed in 2011 and share three daughters together, announced their breakup in April 2018,
"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," the musician wrote in a tweet to fans at the time. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."
He continued in a second tweet, "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."
Well, it seems they've turned a corner in their relationship as Volkman recently shared a significant update with fans online.
"I'm proud of you @danreynolds I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are. I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding," she captioned a photo of the singer sitting at a kitchen counter.
"You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It's a rite of passage. It's the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self. An honest unabashed willingness to die a million deaths just to be sincere. That's what we have done. And now. Honesty. That's all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I'll do it with you. I'll walk right through it and love every minute."