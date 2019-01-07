The 20 Most Awkward Choices Made in The Bachelor Premiere

Another journey to find love has begun, and thus so has our journey to deal with the mountains of secondhand embarrassment that come with one guy dating 30 women at once (and with a live show filled with Bachelor franchise stars).

To be totally fair to the participants on The Bachelor, that's a tough situation for anybody. We wouldn't know how to handle it, and we're quite sure if there were cameras in our face we would also end up handing a man a box of no underwear or a bag of nuts or a balloon shaped like an apple (not a cherry). We too would also probably end up giving him our dog out of last minute desperation, though we'd immediately want that dog back.

It was clear throughout tonight's big season 23 premiere some of the contestants and also Colton Underwood himself had succumbed to the naturally awkward nature of dating on TV, so we've compiled a ranking of the night's most interesting decisions, from least to most awkward.