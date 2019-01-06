Happy Days' Ron Howard Wishes Henry Winkler Good Luck at 2019 Golden Globes

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:19 PM
Oh, happy days!
The cast of the '80s sitcom reunited at the 2019 Golden Globes for a fabulous flashback moment that had people roaring with excitement. Well, kinda. Ron Howardsent his old co-star Henry Winkler, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Barry, a message of good luck since he couldn't be there in person.
In the video, recorded ahead of time, Ron told his old friend, "Henry, I wish I could be there! The globes is always such a blast."
He added, "I was honored to be there the night you won your Emmy and be able to give you a hug in person you're so good in Barry but you're great in everything you do. Just have fun."
And his other friends, Anson Williams and Don Most sent him sweet messages too!
Howard and Winkler last hung out at the 2018 Emmys, where the Barry star won his first ever Emmy award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Henry shared the selfie of the two to his personal Twitter, with the caption, "Pals at the Emmys."
While Winkler is now a seasoned professional and Golden Globe winner, he is surely just as excited for this year's show as he was in 2018.
At last year's show, he joked, "Oh, my god. Okay. I only have 37 seconds. I wrote this 43 years ago."
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the 76th annual show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the first time. The Killing Eve star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, and her stellar performance in the series is likely the reason why she was chosen for the role as co-host.
