Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong Dish on ''Special'' Bond at 2019 Golden Globes

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:02 PM

The cast of Black Panther is showing the world how it's done.

Michael B. JordanDanai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'odished to E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the 2019 Golden Globes about the bond between the whole cast and crew, and the strong impact it has had on the world.

"We're one big family," Michael shared. "The type of conversations we had and the time we spent together to really understand our characters and the story and the message we were trying to send, we had to get close and support one another and give each other what we needed in front of the camera and behind."

Moreover, Jordan feels that those talks and moments created relationships that will "last a lifetime."

And their hard work paid off! The 2018 film received two nominations for their action-packed film: Drama Motion Picture and Original Score, as well as Best Motion Picture Song. They are going up against other star studded casts from movies like BlacKkKlansmanBohemian RhapsodyIf Beale Street Could Talk and A Star Is Born

Moreover, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira will also be presenters at the 76th annual show. They recently gushed to E! News about their exciting nomination at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where they discussed the amazing impact the film has had on the discussion of diversity in Hollywood. 

The awards are hosted by Andy Sambergand Sandra Oh at the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. Stars like Amy AdamsIdris Elba and Darren Criss turned out in fabulous style for the A-list event.

To see more amazing red carpet looks, check out the gallery above!

Tune in to E! Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Monday 7 January from 10am AEDT on E!

