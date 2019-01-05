The Epic Story of How Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Came Together to Make Movie Magic in A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga won a Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel, but she played a seductive, murderous vampire.

Even when the first trailer for the fourth version of A Star Is Born came out, and you saw the Grammy winner belting out some very Gaga-esque notes when first faced with an audience of thousands, it was hard to say whether her very distinct presence would distract from the film's premise, about an amazingly talented but unknown artist finding her wings.

"It's all instinctual," Bradley Cooper told E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the film's Hollywood premiere, asked how the first-time director knew Lady Gaga could pull it off. "I knew it when I met her. Clearly I knew that she had one of the best voices of our time, and then when I met her I felt like she was so soulful and deep and open, and warm and caring, and I thought, 'God, if I could just capture what I'm seeing right now talking to her, we're going to be OK.'

"And on top of that, she wound up being this incredible actress. So I just got very lucky."