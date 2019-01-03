Amandla Stenberg's Interracial Nazi Love Story Movie Sparks Backlash on Twitter

Fans are not happy about Amandla Stenberg's latest film.

The 20-year-old actress recently stared in Where Hands Touch, a war romance drama about an interracial teenager in Nazi Germany who falls in love with a member of the Hitler Youth.

The movie, written and directed by Belle and A United Kingdom director Amma Asante, was released in September and was rated 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

On Wednesday, Asante announced on Twitter that the film is now available for streaming in the United States via iTunes and other platforms, sparking a mix of feedback on the project as it divided the internet.

While some praised the movie and Stenberg's performance, others ripped it apart online, taking issue with the film's storyline.