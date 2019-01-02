You Won't Believe How Much Money Ed Sheeran Made Per Day Touring

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 2:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ed Sheeran, BRIT awards

John Phillips/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is making the big bucks.

According to documents filed by his touring company, Nathan Cable Touring, for the year ending Mar. 31, 2018, the singer raked in nearly £38.9 million (or approximately $49 million). If fans divide that number by the 365 days in year, that comes out to about £106,600 per day (or about $134,000). That's a pretty nice chunk of change.

The documents were filed with Companies House—the U.K.'s registrar of companies—on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. 

Per the filings, Sheeran gave himself a hefty paycheck and drew about £17.5 million (or roughly $22.1 million) from profits. However, he still had nearly £26 million (or about $32.8 million) left over.

Read

George Clooney, Ed Sheeran and More Stars Join Kylie Jenner at the Top of Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers List

Sheeran's ÷ Tour has been a record-breaking concert series. According to Pollstar, the tour sold in 4,860,482 tickets across 53 cities and 94 shows.

However, this isn't Sheeran's only venture. The four-time Grammy winner also has Ed Sheeran Limited. In 2017, the company had a turnover of about £36.3 million (about $45.8 million) and a gross profit of about £27.3 million (about $34.4 million).

Sounds like a "perfect" way to end the year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophia Grace and Rosie, 2012

Sophia Grace May Be a Rapper, but Rosie Is Marching to Her Own Beat

Busy Philipps, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

All the Details on E!'s 2019 Golden Globes Coverage—Including a Live Busy Tonight Post-Award Show Special!

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Snuggle Up on New Year's Getaway to Aspen

Colleen Ballinger, Erik Stocklin

YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Reveals She Secretly Got Married

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace

Here's What's Really Going on With Kate Middleton's Stylist

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 4: Everything We Know

Jennifer Aniston, 2018 InStyle Awards

Inside Jennifer Aniston's Private New Year's Getaway With Her Famous Friends

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.