YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Reveals She Secretly Got Married

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 1:39 PM

Colleen Ballinger, Erik Stocklin

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Wedding bells secretly rang for Colleen Ballinger in 2018. 

The YouTube star behind "Miranda Sings" recapped her big year with—you guessed it—a YouTube video over the weekend. In the 12-minute clip, which has since amassed more than 1 million views, the 32-year-old star highlighted some of the milestones she experienced, including becoming a mom last month to son Flynn and getting engaged to boyfriend Erik Stocklin. But, as Ballinger revealed in the clip, the major moments didn't stop there. 

"This year I got pregnant and engaged and married all in the same year—yeah, we got married," she said into the camera. "Oops, forgot to tell you that one."

While that was as much as she would say on the topic, Erik can be seen in footage from their baby's birth with a gold wedding ban on his left hand. The new Mrs. first confirmed their romance publicly in June 2018. 

Later in the video, she mentioned her new husband while complimenting him as partner in this new stage of their relationship. 

"I'm so happy that I have an incredible husband who helps me take care of him and he takes care of me and he's the most selfless, wonderful, sweet, perfect man just in the—I feel so lucky," she gushed. "I don't know how he exists, and I hope my son is exactly like him when he grows up."

Needless to say, there was plenty for Colleen Ballinger to celebrate this past year. 

Congratulations to the new wife and husband!

