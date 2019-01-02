90 Day Fiancé's Jonathan and Fernanda Address Split Rumors

90 Day Fiancé stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores have seemingly confirmed their split.

The reality duo, who said "I do" on the season six finale of the TLC series, sparked breakup rumors over the holidays when they appeared to celebrate New Year's Eve separately.

"Bring in the New Year with this special lady!" Jonathan captioned a photo on Instagram, which shows him smiling next to his mom. "Wishing all my friends, familia and supporters and abundance of love, health, wealth and success in 2019! #Family #Love #Health #Wealth #Success #NewYearsEve #2019 #familyfirst."

Jonathan later returned to social media to address the split speculation in comments captured by fan accounts.