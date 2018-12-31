Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are More Than Ready to Ring in 2019 Together

Au revior 2018, bonjour 2019!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra look pretty eager to ring in the new year together as they vacation with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Switzerland. The "Jealous" singer posted a boomerang of them sharing a kiss on his Instagram Story as the hours, minutes and seconds counted down until midnight.

The newlyweds look like they are absolutely having the time of their lives skiing and hitting the snow-covered mountains. Jonas and Chopra traveled there after spending their first Christmas as a married couple in England with Turner's family. Chopra's parents were there as well as the Jonas matriarch and patriarch Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. and younger brother Frankie Jonas.

On Saturday, the "Close" singer shared photos from their private plane taking them to Switzerland. "The mountains, my love, family and friends," he captioned the string of photos, which included ones of the Quantico star looking out the window as well as Joe and friend Chris Ganter enjoying a beer.