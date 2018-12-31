How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Younes Bendjima's Instagram Tribute

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 1:34 PM
Kourtney Kardashian has moved on from her relationship with Younes Bendjima.
Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's model ex took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to her, posting photos from their time together. "Let's not forget this beautiful woman inside and out," Younes wrote. "I'm not the type of man that forgets moments like that. You [are] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. It's all love at the end of the day...we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."
Kourtney seemingly responded to Younes' message with a video post, writing, "All love. We live and we learn."
Of Younes' social media message, a source now tells E! News, "Kourtney heard he had posted, but she has moved on from that time in her life. She doesn't trust Younes and his intentions. It felt like he was looking for attention and to be relevant again. She didn't think much of it. She's focused on other people and other things."
Another insider also tells E! News, "Kourtney is not in contact with Younes and hasn't been in a while. He would love for them to get back together but Kourtney has fully moved on. Kourtney thinks it's nice of him to post their memories as he was a huge part of her life for a while, but she is not phased. She knows he is still hurting and misses her, but she isn't focused on him."
Instagram / Younes Bendjima
Kourtney and Younes called it quits over the summer after about two years together.
Since their split, Kourtney has been spotted spending time with actor Luka Sabbat, even helping him celebrate his 21st birthday last month. In recent weeks, Kourtney has been spending time with her three kids and her ex, Scott Disick. The family recently took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and they're all currently on a trip to Aspen together.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?