These Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainers aren't just about physical fitness, they also know the importance of emotional and mental well-being.

At last weekend's Revenge Body panel during the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival, a two day event that featured heart-pumping workouts, live music performances and educational opportunities about wellness, Luke Milton, Gunnar Peterson, Simone De La Rue and Harley Pasternak all gave fans tips and advice for staying positive and motivated during your health and wellness journey.

Quoting psychologist Viktor Frankl's book Man's Search for Meaning, Pasternak professed, "You cannot pursue success because success, just like happiness or wealth, can only ensue. It happens as a biproduct of dedicating yourself to a process. So I tell people rather than focusing on a mirror, rather than focusing on a measurement, rather than focusing on a scale, [focus on the process]."

"I've never weighed a client. I don't know how much any of my clients weigh," Pasternak continued. "Focus on the process. Did you hit ten thousand steps before you went to bed? Did you eat well today? Did you get enough sleep? At the end of the day you can make a check mark and you can say I did everything to feel good about myself, and that's all you can think about, is what your actions are in the process."