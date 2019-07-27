These Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainers aren't just about physical fitness, they also know the importance of emotional and mental well-being.
At last weekend's Revenge Body panel during the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival, a two day event that featured heart-pumping workouts, live music performances and educational opportunities about wellness, Luke Milton, Gunnar Peterson, Simone De La Rue and Harley Pasternak all gave fans tips and advice for staying positive and motivated during your health and wellness journey.
Quoting psychologist Viktor Frankl's book Man's Search for Meaning, Pasternak professed, "You cannot pursue success because success, just like happiness or wealth, can only ensue. It happens as a biproduct of dedicating yourself to a process. So I tell people rather than focusing on a mirror, rather than focusing on a measurement, rather than focusing on a scale, [focus on the process]."
"I've never weighed a client. I don't know how much any of my clients weigh," Pasternak continued. "Focus on the process. Did you hit ten thousand steps before you went to bed? Did you eat well today? Did you get enough sleep? At the end of the day you can make a check mark and you can say I did everything to feel good about myself, and that's all you can think about, is what your actions are in the process."
Peterson thinks it's important to not beat yourself up about the small stuff, like missing a workout here and there. "I think what we try to share in our gym is give yourself credit for what you did, don't beat yourself up for what you didn't," he said. "Instead of going, 'I didn't do that, I owe one more this, I have to do an extra mile,' just say, 'I did this, great, next time I'll do more, I'll do better."
"Find something to be grateful for. I think so much of this lack of confidence sometimes comes from the external environment, whether it be magazines, whether it be TV shows, which we're all sort of a part of, but it's not always real, right?" Milton advised, adding, "Just feel grateful for the fact that you have a family or the fact that you have friends or that you could get out of bed today…just something to feel grateful about. I guarantee the minute you feel grateful, you're not going to feel that negative influx of emotions that come on."
de la Rue stressed the importance of positive thinking.
"I call it stinkin' thinkin'. We don't want any stinkin' thinkin', we want positive thought. It's saying that mantra to yourself," she said. "Be aware of the dialogue that you're saying to yourself. If you don't understand how powerful that is, like taking every morning to have that mirror minute with yourself and saying something positive about yourself, that can change your whole day. It can change the way you approach yourself, the way you approach others and it's self-love. That's so basic, but we all have the tools to do it but we don't often apply it. No more stinkin' thinkin'."