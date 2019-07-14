Putting the past behind them.

On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, 21-year-old twins Amber and Ashley turned to the transformation series after suffering terrible loss. Following the deaths of both their parents, Amber and Ashley used food as a way to cope with their heartbreak.

Khloe Kardashian was particularly touched by the twins' story as they lost their father to esophageal cancer, the same sickness that took Robert Kardashian in 2003. To make matters worse, Amber and Ashley ended up losing their mother 6 years later to "chronic alcoholism."

"You're allowed to be sad and you should mourn, but the more we live in our past it just hinders us from any personal growth," Kardashian wisely noted to the twins. "'Cause, we're not focusing on the moment right now."

While Amber and Ashley's loss had been all consuming, they were ready to look to the future for a fresh start.

"My mom lived a very unhealthy life and didn't really take care of herself," Amber noted to Khloe. "And I want to make sure that, you know, we get to grow up and watch our kids grow up and have grandkids and live a good life."