SUNDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

Nicki Minaj Explains Her Flirty Michael B. Jordan Shout-Out at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 12 Nov. 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It was an epic night for Nicki Minaj at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

Not only did the rapper open the show with a too hot to handle performance of "Dip" alongside Tyga, but she also took home awards for both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018 for Queen. During her acceptance speech for Female Artist, Minaj thanked designer Donatella Versace for custom-making her award show outfit, before giving Michael B. Jordan an even more special shout-out.

"And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off of me tonight," Minaj said as the audience cheered and presenter Jimmy Fallon laughed behind her.

Read

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Nicki Minaj, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Michael B. Jordan

Getty Images/Rancel Lopez @rancelphotography

So what's the story behind her flirty comment? Are Minaj and Jordan good friends?

"No," Minaj told E! News' Jason Kennedy during an exclusive backstage interview. "I think he introduced himself to me one time, I believe at the Met Gala."

Minaj then explained why the actor, who was just named one of GQ's Men of the Year, was on her mind during the show.

"I was watching Black Panther last night, so he was just...happened to be fresh in my mind," she shared.

Later on in the night, Minaj also gave Kim Kardashian a special shout-out during her Album of 2018 acceptance speech.

Watch the video above to see Minaj explain why the E! star caught her attention at the award show!

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Nicki Minaj , Michael B. Jordan , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives , Jason Kennedy
Latest News
Scarlett Johansson, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson Toasts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Wins

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Cast Promise Season 3 Will Give Fans Everything They Want

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCA's

Baby on the Brain! Brie Bella Reveals When She and Daniel Bryan Hope to Conceive Baby No. 2

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Ready to Be "Surrounded by Babies"

Sandra Bullock, Oscars

Sandra Bullock Donates $100,000 to Humane Society for California Wildfire Relief

Victoria Beckham

How Victoria Beckham Is Celebrating Her People's Choice Awards Win

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Who Won the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Look Now!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.