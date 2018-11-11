by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 8:17 PM
Drumroll, please!
In an epic finale to tonight's 2018 People's Choice Awards, Avengers: Infinity War is taking home the trophy for Movie of 2018. And just like several other PCAs winners, the cast took a moment to recognize those working to protect the communities impacted by the deadly California wildfires.
Alongside Pom Klementieff and Scarlett Johansson, co-star Danai Gurira, shared in a heartfelt acceptance speech, "We want to take the moment to dedicate this to the great state of California. The devastation and the turmoil that we are going through right now, we are with you, our thoughts and our prayers and our hearts are with you."
"To the first responders," she continued, "your courage, your bravery, what you do to serve those that need you is beyond words. Thank you for what you do. Whatever we can do, please let's put our hearts and our minds to it. Whatever we can do big or small, we just want to dedicate this to them."
The competition between Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War was extremely tight, as the E! PCAs announced hours before the ceremony that the category would reopen and give pop culture fanatics everywhere one last opportunity to cast their vote between the two finalists.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The People's Power Vote asked moviegoers to tweet their final choice by using #TheMovie, #PCAs and either #BlackPanther or #InfinityWar, and in the end Movie of 2018 went to this particular Marvel blockbuster hit.
In September we began with 12 nominees in the Movie of 2018 category, ultimately narrowing the playing field to just five finalists. In addition to Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, flicks including Incredibles 2, Fifty Shades Freed and A Quiet Place all received nods.
It's been a major night for Avengers: Infinity War, which also won Action Movie of 2018! Scarlett Johansson won for Female Movie Star, and Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. were both nominated for Male Movie Star.
So as the 2018 People's Choice Awards come to a close, it's time to reminisce on all the unforgettable action that went down on the red carpet and inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s Barker Hangar.
From Victoria Beckham receiving the Fashion Icon Award to Melissa McCarthytaking home the People's Icon Award, Nicki Minaj's showstopping opening performance and the LOL's brought by none other than Chrissy Teigen, let's just say we're grateful the PCAs is recording at home. Don't forget to check out the complete list of winners right here!
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid
