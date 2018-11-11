Victoria Beckham proved why it is that she won the inaugural Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

When the designer of the British fashion house ascended the stage in a white over-sized suit, she oozed power, beauty and style.

The fashion influencer first became a style icon when she made the little black dress her classic look on the red carpet with husband David Beckham. Since then, the star has continued to push the boundaries of fashion with her timeless beauty and classy looks.

Model Amber Valetta presented Victoria the award in a simple, yet stylish, design by Victoria herself.

To start off her acceptance speech, Victoria sent her "admiration" to the firefighters doing "an incredible job" battling the raging wildfires in her "second home" of Los Angeles, Calif.