by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:03 PM
Victoria Beckham proved why it is that she won the inaugural Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
When the designer of the British fashion house ascended the stage in a white over-sized suit, she oozed power, beauty and style.
The fashion influencer first became a style icon when she made the little black dress her classic look on the red carpet with husband David Beckham. Since then, the star has continued to push the boundaries of fashion with her timeless beauty and classy looks.
Model Amber Valetta presented Victoria the award in a simple, yet stylish, design by Victoria herself.
To start off her acceptance speech, Victoria sent her "admiration" to the firefighters doing "an incredible job" battling the raging wildfires in her "second home" of Los Angeles, Calif.
Victoria then shared the immense joy she feels being recognized for her hard work. "Ten years ago I embarked on the most exciting, nerve-wracking and all-consuming vision and to have that recognized here tonight is just incredible," she shared.
Beckham continued, "I always told myself: dream big and then dream even bigger. I wanted to show If I can do it then really anyone can do it. I What you can achieve can really be limitless."
And in a cheeky throwback moment, Victoria told the crowd, "If you really, really want it," alluding to her hit song "Wannabe."
The stylish star concluded her message by thanking her family, friends, co-workers and, most importantly, the women "out there who have ever been doubted or doubted themselves."
When it was first announced that the star would be receiving the award, she wrote in a press release: "I am so grateful to be the inaugural recipient. I love what I do, and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections. November 11 will be a very special moment for me."
Just this year, Victoria and her team celebrated ten years of the label and she continues to be a favorite among celebrities and consumers alike. In the brand's decade-long history, they have celebrated many milestones, like showcasing one of their collections at London Fashion Week.
In the near future, the designer hopes to branch into the beauty world by creating makeup and skin-care lines for her loyal followers.
