This night is full of surprises!

While gearing up for the E! People's Choice Awards tonight, YouTuber James Charles was announced as the winner of this year's Beauty Influencer of 2018 award!

The 19-year-old social media sensation took home the trophy during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, and showed off his tremendous talent when he surprised two lucky fans with fabulous, glam makeovers that looked phenomenal.

After Charles glammed up the fans, Erin Lim announced that he won the coveted award right on the carpet, and he was over the moon.

"This is just so cool," he gushed. "I started doing makeup only three years ago."

While accepting the award, the beauty guru raved about his fandom, the Sisters.

"They're literally the best in the entire world and I'm so incredible for their support," he said. "I could not do it without everybody out there."