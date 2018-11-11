by Sam Howell | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 6:00 PM
This night is full of surprises!
While gearing up for the E! People's Choice Awards tonight, YouTuber James Charles was announced as the winner of this year's Beauty Influencer of 2018 award!
The 19-year-old social media sensation took home the trophy during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, and showed off his tremendous talent when he surprised two lucky fans with fabulous, glam makeovers that looked phenomenal.
After Charles glammed up the fans, Erin Lim announced that he won the coveted award right on the carpet, and he was over the moon.
"This is just so cool," he gushed. "I started doing makeup only three years ago."
While accepting the award, the beauty guru raved about his fandom, the Sisters.
"They're literally the best in the entire world and I'm so incredible for their support," he said. "I could not do it without everybody out there."
Earlier on Live From the Red Carpet, Charles revealed that he would be working his makeup magic, and he couldn't have been more excited to pick those lucky fans he'd be making over.
"I feel like there's so many beautiful sisters here let's see," he said as he perused the crowd.
He ended up selecting two friends who couldn't contain their excitement, and they headed backstage for their makeovers. How fun!
The end result was simply stunning!
"We did give them classic glam, which they felt beautiful and comfortable in," Charles explained of the makeovers. "But, I did want to give them a little pop of their favorite colors on their lower lash lines."
The surprises weren't over for the lucky fans. Lim also gave them two tickets to the People's Choice Awards!
Charles has been creating fabulous looks for years, and was even named CoverGirl's first-ever CoverBoy back in 2016.
This month, he revealed his collaboration with the beauty brand Morphe—set to launch on Tuesday—which includes an eyeshadow palette and a brush set.
Charles proved he earned that trophy with those incredible makeovers, but taking home the win was no walk in the park!
The beauty guru was a finalist in the Beauty Influencer of 2018 category alongside several other amazing artists including, NIKKIETUTORIALS, Bretman Rock, Brooklyn and Bailey, and Jackie Aina.
Check out the rest of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards winners here.
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?