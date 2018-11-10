Katherine McNamara knows the power of the Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments fans firsthand!

The 22-year-old actress is up for Female Star of 2018 for playing Cary on the Freeform show at tomorrow's E! People's Choice Awards and it's all because of the fans.

Shadowhunters supporters wrote her name in during the first round of voting of the PCAs in order to secure her finalist round spot. That's some serious dedication and the Missouri native couldn't be more grateful for their love and support.

"It's probably one of the most humbling things that's happened in my career I have to say," McNamara told E! News exclusively at Fitness Factory in West Hollywood, CA. "It's also a huge testament to how wonderful the Shadowhunters fandom is."

"The fact that Harry [Shum Jr.] and I, and as far as the show goes, two of our categories were write-ins. It's been the most flooring thing especially with everything that has happened with the show in the last year," she continued.