SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Katherine McNamara Says Being a PCAs Finalist Is "the Biggest Gift"

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 11:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Katherine McNamara knows that she has her fans to thank for becoming an E! People's Choice Awards finalist this year.

In fact, her fans proved their dedication as Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments lovers by writing her name in during the nominations round of the 2018 People's Choice Awards in order to secure her spot in the finalist round for Female TV Star of 2018.

In addition to the 22-year-old actress' finalist nod for playing Clary on the Freeform series, Shadowhunters is also up for Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018 and Sci-Fi/Fantatsy Show of 2018 at this year's award show.

Her co-star Harry Shum Jr. secured his own write-in finalist spot for Male TV Star of 2018 as well. That is some serious love for the Freeform favorite and McNamara doesn't take the honor lightly. 

"That's been the biggest gift. This People's Choice surprise," McNamara told E! News at the #GirlHero Award Luncheon Presented by Girl Up on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Read

Katherine McNamara Gives Shadowhunters Fans a Big Surprise at the PCAs Food Truck: Watch It Now

"It's been a real roller coaster. It's quite a bit of shock when you find out this is happening. But ultimately, I have nothing but gratitude and love for the Shadowhunters fans," the Missouri native continued.

"They have done so much for us especially with the show coming to a close," McNamara noted. "It's really a testament to another group of people coming together to support a story that is about love and acceptance and it shows how amazing the Shadowhunters fans are."

Clearly the Shadowhunters fans have spoken, but have you voted? The final round of voting closes this week, on Friday, Oct. 19, which means you only have four days to get in all your votes, so you better get moving!

Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live from E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Exclusives , TV
Latest News
Yara Shahidi, Chrissy Metz, Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan

Fifty Shades Might Be Jamie Dornan's Claim to Fame, But It's Not His Only Iconic Role: Check Them All Out Here

Trevor Noah

The Daily Show Had a Lot of Great Interviews in 2018: See the Best Clips With Trevor Noah Now

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

People's Choice Awards Revival Show Finalists: The OG Casts vs. the Current Stars

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Move Over, Celeb Squads! It's All About the LADYGANG Now

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.