Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards!

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., 19 Jan. 2020 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Award season is in full swing!

Last night at the Hollywood Palladium, the 31st Annual Producer's Guild Awards took place to honor the talented minds who get a project from idea to screen.

There were a few stars up for an award yesterday, such as Bradley Cooper for the box office smash Joker and Reese Witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big Little Lies, proving that many of our favorite A-listers are multi-talents behind the camera as well.

We were obsessively watching all the wins last night, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's for Fleabag, but we couldn't help but also direct our attention to the pre-show red carpet, too, where many of the celebs shined.

Charlize Theron, for example, stunned in a simple but elegant black and white dress. Meanwhile, her Bombshell co-star Nicole Kidman turned heads in an off-shoulder white jumpsuit that was an instant classic.

Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose lacy white top paired with black trousers proved she's just as fashion smart as she is Booksmart.

Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shining in a shimmering, yellow number while Zoey Deutch's multi-colored gown was the perfect splash of color.

Read

Eva Longoria Shines Bright at the Producers Guild Awards in a Glitzy Gold Gown

Constance Wu also had us green with envy over her paisley-print strapless ensemble.

Other stars opted for full glam ensembles, like Kate Beckinsale's fully embellished jumpsuit or Rachel Brosnahan's marvelous one-shouldered black sequin dress that had a feathered hem.

Check out the best dressed below and sound off on which star's style you think won the night!

Charlize Theron, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell actress showcases a black and white gown.

Brad Pitt, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Brad Pitt

The actor poses on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Nicole Kidman

The Bombshell and Big Little Lies star is all smiles.

Article continues below

Eva Longoria, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Eva Longoria

The actress glitters in gold.

Zoey Deutch, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Zoey Deutch

The actress poses in a multi-colored gown.

Laura Dern, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Laura Dern

The Marriage StoryLittle Women and Big Little Lies star strikes a pose.

Article continues below

Idina Menzel, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Idina Menzel

The Frozen 2 actress poses on the red carpet.

Bong Joon-Ho, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Bong Joon-Ho

The Parasite director arrives at the event.

Kate Beckinsale, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Kate Beckinsale

The actress poses in a glittering jumpsuit.

Article continues below

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wows in a glittering black dress.

Constance Wu, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Constance Wu

The actress poses in a green gown.

Octavia Spencer, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Octavia Spencer

The actress poses on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The Last Man Standing actress showcases a daring look.

Brad Pitt, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

John Salangsang/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images

Brad Pitt

The actor accepts the David O. Selznick award.

2020 PGAs: Best Dressed
Which star was best dressed at the Producers Guild Awards?
10.4%
36.4%
7.8%
9.1%
16.9%
1.3%
14.3%
3.9%

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Beauty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.