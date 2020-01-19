Why All the Hype Is Right About The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Midge Maisel is not perfect. She's nowhere near perfect. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the other hand, well, that show is pretty near that designation.

For three seasons, Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show's creator, writer and director, has woven the complex—and funny—tale of Midge Maisel, a 1950s housewife who takes her knack for telling a story with a zippy punchline to the stage. With what seems like an endless budget, Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino have created a vibrant world with the trademark fast-talking, charming characters they became known for with past hits Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. Critics and awards nominating bodies immediately—and rightfully—took notice.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Tony Shalhoub at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.