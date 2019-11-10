MONDAY
Jenna Dewan Dazzles in a Fire-Engine Red Dress at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Jenna Dewan, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jenna Dewan is a lady in red!

The 38-year-old actress and dancer oozed with glamour at the 2019 People's Choice Awards with her strapless fire-engine red gown by Monique Lhuillier. Dewan, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet on Sunday night.

Making her crimson-colored dress stand out even more on the red carpet, The Resident star dazzled in statement drop-earrings and a dainty diamond necklace.

Her glam was also red hot, hot, hot as she rocked a bright ruby lipstick color. And she certainly had that pregnancy glow with the help of her lit-from-within makeup, that also consisted of rose-colored blush and matching eyeshadow. Completing her lewk, which was reminiscent of Old-Hollywood, her hair was effortlessly styled in loose waves and parted to the side.

All in all, Jenna looked radiant from head-to-toe, and considering she was styled by Brad Goreski, it's easy to see why.

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It seems that the 38-year-old star is loving her second pregnancy, especially after cradling her bump on the red carpet. Fans might recall that she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Everly Tatum, six years ago with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Last month, Jenna gushed over her boyfriend on his 44th birthday.

"The world became a better place the day you were born...Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos with her beau. "I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you. Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You're going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry)."

Even before his birthday, the Step Up actress was excited to take her relationship to the next level when she announced her pregnancy in September.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she shared on social media. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!"

Even though Jenna walked the 2019 PCAs alone, one thing is clear from the huge smile she showed off all night: she's one happy gal!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

