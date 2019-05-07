Fashion's biggest night has come to an end, but don't worry, because there's still a lot to talk about. The biggest thing on our list...who won the red, or shall we say, pink carpet?

On Monday, stars from all over the modeling, fashion and entertainment world gathered in New York City to attend the 2019 Met Gala. This year's theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and boy oh boy was it good.

As celebrities walked the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art many caused us to do a double take and more than a few gave us serious style envy with their fashion choices.

From Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner who both donned Versace gowns with feathers of some sort—Kendall in bright orange and Kylie in lavender—to Zendaya, who lit up the carpet (literally) with her Cinderella-inspired dress, there was a lot to see throughout the night.