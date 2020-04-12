Hippity, hoppity, Easter is here!

After we eat all of the chocolate and complete our (indoor) Easter egg hunt, we're in the mood to throw on a holiday-themed movie and, thankfully, there are plenty to pick from!

Even though there aren't as many Easter movies as there are about Christmas or Halloween, there still are some great films about this holiday or remind us of it.

With Easter-specific movies like Hop and Easter Parade, there are plenty of flicks to put you in the spirit of the holiday that are also perfect for the kids.

There are also plenty of movies like Zootopia and Peter Rabbit that feature adorable bunnies and furry critters enjoying the springtime, proving this holiday really does have a lot of fun stories to hop on board with...see what we did there?