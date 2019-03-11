Our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament is heating up and the remaining celebrity couples are hot, hot, hot!

Last week we began our March tournament, which is all about the hottest celebrity power couples of all time and we're already down to the Sweet 16. After narrowing it down from the original 64 fierce duos, you began picking your favorite pairs in our first head-to-head round based on the top 32 couples and the results were very interesting.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill faced off against basketball couple Steph and Ayesha Curry and won with a massive amount of votes while Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell battled against Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar in order to make it through to the next round.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might've lost, but their royal counterparts Kate Middleton and Prince William are still going strong. Plus, newly engaged couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made it through with ease.