SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which of These Sweet 16 Celeb Couples Is Your Favorite?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 8:08 AM

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Sweet 16 - Beckhams, JLo, Arod, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

John Shearer/Getty Images, Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament is heating up and the remaining celebrity couples are hot, hot, hot!

Last week we began our March tournament, which is all about the hottest celebrity power couples of all time and we're already down to the Sweet 16. After narrowing it down from the original 64 fierce duos, you began picking your favorite pairs in our first head-to-head round based on the top 32 couples and the results were very interesting.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill faced off against basketball couple Steph and Ayesha Curry and won with a massive amount of votes while Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell battled against Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar in order to make it through to the next round.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might've lost, but their royal counterparts Kate Middleton and Prince William are still going strong. Plus, newly engaged couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made it through with ease.

Read

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

To see which of your favorite celebrity pairings made it through to the Sweet 16 keep reading. Once you've seen who is still battling it out for the crown don't forget to vote for your favorite couples this week.

The competition is fierce, the duos are all amazing and we definitely need your help to decide which adorable couple, like David and Victoria Beckham or Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, deserve to be named the best of the best couples when all is said and done.

Voting for this round ends on Wednesday, Mar. 13 at 7 p.m. PT so get to clicking.

Power Couple Tournament: Sweet 16
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra vs. Kate Middleton & Prince William
24.6%
75.4%
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton vs. Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick
38.0%
62.0%
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill vs. Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
56.8%
43.2%
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds vs. Lisa Bonet & Jason Mamoa
83.5%
16.5%
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson vs. Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
71.8%
28.2%
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi vs. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
65.1%
34.9%
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski vs. Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn
57.7%
42.3%
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard vs. David & Victoria Beckham
75.5%
24.5%
