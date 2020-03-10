Save the date.

As E! viewers saw during last night's Meet the Frasers season one finale, Matt Fraser finally popped the question to girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis. After inclement weather forced Fraser's planned proposal to take place inside, some wondered if the engagement would take place at all.

Thankfully, after Fraser and company scrambled to transform a ballroom into a romantic spot, the psychic medium got down on one knee and asked his beauty queen love to marry him. And, of course, she said yes.

Since this episode of Meet the Frasers was filmed some time ago, Fraser and Papigiotis are already well into wedding planning. During an exclusive chat with the engaged E! couple, we learned that they already have a wedding date and a venue.

"February 13, 2021. Definitely, Palm Beach," Fraser happily told us. "We narrowed it down to Palm Beach."

Unsurprisingly, the over-the-top twosome have selected quite the extravagant venue for their nuptials. Specifically, the duo is saying, "I do!" at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum.