by Alyssa Ray | Fri., 20 Dec. 2019 5:00 AM
Sorry, kids! It's really moms who say the darndest things.
During an exclusive chat with E! News, Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis proved this point to be true as they opened up about their respective mothers' laugh-out-loud antics. As was previously teased, Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13) follows the psychic medium and the Rhode Island beauty queen as they navigate life and their unique families.
On Alexa's side, there is mom Sharon Ciolli, who is always around for unfiltered advice about sex and relationship. Don't believe us? Just wait until you hear the wild birth control tip she gave Matt and Alexa.
Per the 28-year-old clairvoyant, his soon-to-be mother-in-law once advised the couple to "swallow your babies." Apparently, this uncensored piece of advice came after Matt and Alexa inquired about an IUD.
"Sharon is a mother and she's a baby nurse and she knows all about the vagine and all that there," Fraser recalled. "So, we went over there for advice about the IUD and she goes, 'Oh, honey, just swallow your babies.'"
Unsurprisingly, Matt said he "didn't know how to take that."
"She says things and even I have been like, 'What?!? You just said that? I can't,'" Papigiotis added through laughter.
Despite this advice, it seems as though the twosome are ready to have a baby sooner rather than later. According to Fraser, "Alexa wants to get knocked up right away."
"I have always wanted to get pregnant really, really young. A lot of the time we sit around and we're like, 'You know what? I think we are ready for children.'" the pageant veteran admitted regarding their baby plans. "I want four, he wants like, two."
"I didn't know that! I didn't know that one," the medium quipped in response.
Even though this baby plan was news to Matt, Alexa noted that her mom has signed off on the idea. We wonder how Matt's mom and manager Angela Fraser feels about this?
As documented in recent teasers, Matt and fellow psychic Angela have a very close relationship. So close in fact that his sister, Maria Fraser, once described Angela as Matt's "second girlfriend."
Thankfully, Alexa has found a way to navigate through this mother-son dynamic. Although Alexa made it clear that "Angela is an angel," she confessed that finding her place in the Fraser family "was not easy."
"She means well, she is an excellent mother and hopefully, someday, she'll be a really great mother-in-law and grandmother to our future children," Alexa shared. "I get a little bit of crap from her here and there, but—as I'm getting a little older—I realize it's all out of love."
As the duo told E! News, they've also established a "parent code" when it comes to their over-the-top families.
"If my parents do something that offends him or makes him uncomfortable, and vice versa, we talk to our parents. Separately and in private," Papigiotis elaborated. "And it seems to be working very well!"
For this entertaining family dynamic and more, be sure to catch Meet the Frasers when it premieres in 2020!
