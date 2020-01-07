Kylie Jenner is making things right after being in hot water.

E! News has learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is following in celebrities' footsteps and donating $1 million to various wildfire relief efforts to help with the devastating wildfires that have been throughout Australia.

And while the reality TV personality's donation is a generous one, it comes a few days after she received backlash on social media.

Over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an Instagram Story to raise awareness about the wildfires affecting Australia, its residents and animals. However, it was the following uploads that didn't sit right with the beauty mogul's 156 million followers.

That same day, she shared a photo that showed off her baby pink Louis Vuitton slides, which were made with mink fur.

It didn't take long for many to call her out on social media. "Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers.....make it make sense!?!," one Twitter user wrote.