by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 7:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian is taking the kids to Santa's motherland, and as far as additional travelers go, she's saying the more the merrier.
"I'm going to Finland for spring break," the Poosh founder explains in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And though she originally planned the wintry getaway with children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick in mind, Kourtney goes on to tell Khloe Kardashian that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie—Scott's girlfriend of two years—will be joining them too.
"I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?'" recounts the mom of three, reminding her sister that this won't be the first time the three adults have traveled together.
"You are such a great co-parenter," Khloe commends.
And while Kourtney couldn't agree more, she also makes sure to emphasize the general pleasantness of the trio's group dynamic. "They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice," she notes of the vacation-time vibe with Scott and Sofia. "Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come."
We'll have to hold out until Sunday's episode for more insight into the 21-year-old model's thoughts on the Nordic family excursion, but rest assured Khloe's already wondering about it during her chat with Kourtney.
"So, can I ask a question. Has anyone asked how she feels?" True Thompson's mom inquires, and Kourt says if someone has, it wasn't her, which seems fair.
"I feel like that's up to them, to have their conversations," Scott's ex continues. Plus, as both women go on to acknowledge, if for some reason Sofia felt uncomfortable accompanying the family to Finland, she'd probably at least mention it to her boyfriend beforehand.
Hear all about the spring break itinerary in the clip above!
