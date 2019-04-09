Talk about a spring break to remember!

Just a couple of weeks before Kourtney Kardashian celebrates a milestone birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to head outside of the United States and enjoy a getaway far, far away.

Instead of sunny Southern California, it's all about the cold but cool area of Finland.

"It was the kids' spring break from school and they decided to go for a quick trip to the snow in Finland," a source shared with E! News. "It made sense for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to join them for a family vacation. They travel well together and Kourtney is happy with how co-parenting is going."

According to our source, Scott and Kourtney's kids played out in the snow and went sledding. The group also went snowmobiling and spent lots of time by the fire.