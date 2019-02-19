A lot can change in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, E! News confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split up 10 months after welcoming their daughter True Thompson. Before that, however, there were reports that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers player made a brief statement on Twitter, but deleted it just minutes later. "FAKE NEWS," he wrote of the allegations.

Not long after, Khloe reacted to the cheating news by commenting on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram post about the story with yelling emojis.

It seems like Khloe and Jordyn's relationship made quite the 180 because on Monday, Khloe left a sweet comment for the 21-year-old model on her Instagram photo. Jordyn posted a series of two selfies and wears a more serious expression in one and looks off to the side. In another, she sticks her tongue out playfully.

Khloe wrote, "Baby girl" in her comments section.