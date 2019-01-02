E!'s the place to be for everything Golden Globes.

In fact, today E! confirmed that the network will provide coverage of the Hollywood event for fans on MULTIPLE platforms. How exactly?

Well you can catch the unparalleled multi-platform coverage either on-air, on digital or across mobile and social. Oh, and we should mention that this will all be live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 6. We promise, it'll practically be impossible to miss a single red carpet moment!

Not only will Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic once again lead the charge with E! Live From the Red Carpet, but they will also be joined by Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker.

These notable entertainment journalists are geared up to bring fans spontaneous and genuine interviews with A-listers and the night's big nominees.